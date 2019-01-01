CFL 2019: Ansumana Kromah shines as Peerless beat Mohun Bagan 3-0

The former Mohun Bagan striker scored twice and set up one as Peerless emerged as giant killers....

went down 0-3 in their first match of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) against Peerless SC on Monday at the Mohun Bagan ground.

Ansumana Kromah scored a brace (2', 78') to inspire the minnows to glory while Laxmi Kanta Mandi scored the other goal (77').

Antonio Vicuna made five changes in Mohun Bagan starting XI which defeated Mohammed in their opening match of the Durand Cup.

Arijit Bagui, Sukhdev Singh, Azharuddin Mallick, Francisco Gonzalez and SK. Faiaz replaced Ashutosh Mehta, Francisco Morante, Surabuddin Mallick and SK. Sahil. Sukhdev Singh made his first appearance for Mohun Bagan since joining the club last season.

The home side got a chance to break the deadlock as early as the second minute of the match when Francisco Gonzalez attempted a long-range shot from the edge of the box. However, the effort sailed wide of the target. Salva Chamorro initiated the move from the right edge of the box and found Francisco Beitia who laid the ball off for Gonzalez to pull the trigger.

Peerless shocked the home fans in the 21st minute when former Mohun Bagan striker Ansumana Kromah scored the opening goal of the match. From a counter-attack, Pankaj Moula and Kromah exchanged a one-two following which the latter dribbled past Shilton and found the back of the net.

Vicuna made two changes in the second half as he brought in Nongdamba Naorem and Imran Khan in place Sukhdev and Azharuddin.

Bagan could have scored in the 47th minute and 53rd minute had luck been on their side. In the first attempt, Naorem floated a cross inside the box from the left flank but Varne Kallon made the clearance before a Bagan player could tap the ball in.

The second chance was arguably the easiest chance of the match. Faiaz kept Dhanachandra's cross in the air and Chamorro attempted a header from point-blank range but unfortunately, it hit the upright.

Peerless doubled and tripled their lead in the 77th and 78th minute of the match respectively, with the help of careless mistakes by goalkeeper Shilton Paul.

The second goal was initiated by Kromah from the left flank as he sent a curling toward Laxmi Kanta Mandi at the top right corner of the penalty box. Paul erred with his decision to come off his line and Mandi lobbed the ball over the Bagan custodian to find the back of the net.

Even before the Bagan defence could settle, Kromah scored once again and hammered the final nail in Bagan's coffin. Paul once again came off his line and cleared the ball without conviction. The spinning ball fell to Kromah who pushed it into an empty net.

Mohun Bagan won a penalty in the dying moments of the match but Salva Chamorro failed to convert from the spot against James Kithan in goal.