CFL 2019: The six possible Indian Kolkata Derby debutants to look out for

Both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will have players that would get their first taste of the age-old rivalry on the pitch...

The 368th Kolkata Derby beckons on Sunday. and face off in the 2019 Calcutta Football League (CFL) at the Salt Lake Stadium and it provides an opportunity for a fair few players to impress their faithful on their derby debut!lists out the names that could possibly make their Kolkata derby debuts on Sunday...

ASHUTOSH MEHTA (Mohun Bagan)

For the Mohun Bagan right back, playing for a Kolkata team is not new, given his time at in the (ISL). However, this time, the 28-year-old is expected to be a leader in defence as he dons the green and maroon jersey against the old rivals.

BIDYASAGAR SINGH (East Bengal)





An East Bengal academy graduate, the Manipur-born has huge responsibility on his shoulders - leading the line! The youngster has already bagged goals in the Durand Cup and will look to inspire his teammates by striking up a partnership up top with Jaime Santos.



VP SUHAIR (Mohun Bagan)





The Kerala-born striker rose to prominence in the Kolkata maidans wearing East Bengal colours two seasons ago - the team he will be up against on Sunday. Switching to Mohun Bagan, Suhair is yet to feature in a derby but he might do so as the Mariners depend on him and Salva Chamorro for all the goals.



NONGDAMBA NAOREM (Mohun Bagan)





The former U-17 World Cup star is on-loan at Mohun Bagan from . The winger has a knack of producing jaw-dropping goals sauntering down from the left side. Could he pull one off at the big stage to upset East Bengal?



SK. SAHIL (Mohun Bagan)





Could be the biggest day in Sk. Sahil's career if he takes the field against East Bengal on Sunday. One of the academy products plucked by Antonio Vicuna at the start of the season, the central midfielder has taken first-team football like a fish to water.



MIRSHAD MICHU OR LALTHUAMMAWIA RALTE (East Bengal)





The Kerala-born Mirshad is more than expected to start, but Alejandro Menendez could throw a surprise, putting Lalthuammawia Ralte, the new arrival from under the sticks. In either case, it would be a derby debut for the designated East Bengal gloveman on Sunday.