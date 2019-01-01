CFL 2019: Antonio Vicuna - I am excited to live the Kolkata Derby experience

Antonio 'Kibu' Vicuna called East Bengal's Jaime Santos Colado as one of the best foreign players in Indian football at the moment...

Antonio Vicuna will be up against his compatriot Alejandro Menendez on Sunday in his maiden Kolkata Derby as the giants of Indian football lock horns on Sunday in the 2019 Calcutta Football League (CFL).

Still, at a nascent stage of his stay in Kolkata, Vicuna is just two months has been able to grasp the importance and sentiments of this high impact clash.

Speaking about the game, the coach said, “Derby is a very important match for the city and the fans. I am excited to live this experience. This is a match which all the players want to play and coaches want to lead. I hope we have a good game.”

Kibu Vicuna and Alejandro are poles apart when it comes to training modules. While the boss prefers to keep everything in the dark, Vicuna follows his idol Marcelo Bielsa and keeps his tactics open, according to the former CF Gava coach.

On the training process, Kibu said, “Every coach has different plans, different style. Some coaches like (Marcelo) Bielsa shows everyone his plans before the match. In it is true most coaches close their training. I have nothing to hide. Normally our training is open. But this is just about the style of a particular coach.”

Vicuna mentioned that Jaime Santos Colado is East Bengal coach’s main weapon but mentioned that they have other good players in their arsenal.

“Jaime is a very good player. He is one of the best foreign players in Indian football. He will be a very important player if he plays. But they have other very good players. We also have good players so I think it will be a spectacle on Sunday.

“It will be eleven versus eleven. They have a good midfield and a team that's true. But we also have a good team. I will not discuss my tactics,” said the Bagan coach.

Sharing Alejandro’s sentiment about poor scheduling of the match, Vicuna suggested, “The conditions are hard and hot. They are not the best to play football. If it would have been in the evening it would have been best for the players as they are the main characters.”