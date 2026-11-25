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Cesc Fabregas has described Como’s meteoric rise as "not normal" following a slender 1-0 victory over AEK Athens in the Champions League. A spectacular strike from Luis Milla proved to be the difference on a rain-soaked night at the Stadio Sinigaglia, moving the Serie A newcomers to the verge of the knockout stages.

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Milla magic decides tense affair

In conditions that were anything but ideal, Como secured their fourth victory in Europe’s elite competition to move within touching distance of the top 24 teams. The evening started with frustration as Lucas Da Cunha failed to convert from the penalty spot, and the hosts relied heavily on goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who produced a vital double save just before the interval. However, the deadlock was finally broken by a moment of individual brilliance when Milla removes cobwebs with a magnificent strike into the top corner.

The result highlights the incredible momentum behind the club, which has now managed to win eight of its last nine fixtures across all competitions. Speaking after the final whistle, Fabregas was quick to acknowledge the sheer scale of the club's achievement in such a short timeframe. "It's not normal for Como to win 8 out of 9," the Spanish tactician said, as quoted by Sky Sport Italia. "We know it's a special project. I'm the first to celebrate five minutes and then we move on to the next one. But if we go back three years, it's true, we've grown quickly. We need to enjoy it at least for a moment."

Nervy Fabregas reflects on CL struggles

Fabregas admitted he was forced to endure a nervy final stages on the touchline as his depleted side navigated a testing Champions League encounter without several key players. Operating with limited options, the Spaniard candidly reflected on his relative inexperience in the dugout, confessing to reporters after the final whistle that keeping his composure late on remains a major challenge.

"Was I worried in the last twenty minutes? I'm always worried," he admitted. "I'm still very young, I don't have your experience yet to be calm. The Champions League is a very high level and any mistake can penalize you. We're a small team because today we had eight players unavailable , either through injury or because of the Champions League squad."

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High praise for match-winner Milla

Milla was the undisputed hero of the night, and his manager was full of praise for the midfielder’s impact both on and off the pitch. He described the Spaniard as a figure with great personality and a fundamental leader within the "family" atmosphere they have built at the club since his arrival. The manager explained that Milla’s career has been on a steady upward trajectory for several years, providing the team with much-needed stability in the middle of the park.

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"He’s a very good player; he has been performing at a very high level for several years now. His career has been on an upward trajectory, and he has reached a point of consistency in his game. He possesses great personality and significant leadership qualities, and he’s a real team player—everyone loves him," Fabregas remarked

Fabregas preaches humility despite success

The former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder has urged his side to keep their feet firmly on the ground despite relishing their historic Champions League run. While acknowledging the magnitude of their European nights, he warned that the squad cannot afford to get carried away if they want to sustain their current level of performance, pointing to the notoriously fickle nature of football where a single defeat can flip the narrative overnight.

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"We need to understand what's happening, with humility and a desire to work. We're doing something different and special. From the outside, it seems normal. Then you write that we're better than Juve, but they're the most historic club in Italy," he stated.