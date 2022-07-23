Celtic vs Norwich City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Norwich City and Celtic are unbeaten in pre-season and will meet at Celtic Park for a friendly

Premier League club Norwich City will go up against Scottish champions Celtic at Celtic Park for their sixth pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Celtic, who recently landed their 10th league title in 11 years, are unbeaten in pre-season so far and started off their preparations with a 7-0 thumping of Austrian third-tier club Wiener Wiktoria.

Norwich City suffered the drop from the Premier League last season but has started their preparations for the Championship on the right note by remaining unbeaten across their five friendlies.

Celtic vs Norwich City date & kick-off time

Game: Celtic vs Norwich City Date: July 23, 2022 Kick-off: 3:00 pm BST / 10:00 am ET

How to watch Celtic vs Norwich City on TV & live stream online

The pre-season contest will not be broadcast on television in the United Kingdom or the United States, but it is available to watch and stream online through Canaries TV and Celtic TV.

TV channel Online stream N/A Canaries TV, Celtic TV

Celtic squad & team news

New signings Aaron Mooy and Moritz Jenz could make their debuts as Celtic shape their squad for the start of the season.

There is no big news on the injury front for Celtic and Ange Postecoglou will look to field a similar lineup as compared to what was put out when Celtic were held by Legia Warsaw 2-2 in their last friendly.

Possible Celtic XI: Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Welsh, Bernabei, McGregor, Hatate, O'Riley, Abada, Maeda, Forrest.

Position Players Goalkeepers Joe Hart, Scott Bain, Ben Siegrist Defenders Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stephen Welsh, Alexandro Bernabei, Christopher Jullien, Greg Taylor, Josip Juranovic Midfielders Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate, Matt O'Riley, James Forrest, David Turnbull, James McCarthy, Jota, Michael Johnston, Yosuke Ideguchi, Bosun Lawal, Forwards Liel Abada, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo

Norwich City squad & team news

Dean Smith made the most of his squad by using nearly 20 players against Camrbidge. The Canaries are now set for back-to-back weekend fixtures against Celtic and Hibernian.

While the squad is set to be split into two for the weekend, Smith is likely to name his strongest lineup against the Scottish champions.

The likes of Liam Gibbs and Jordan Hugill have found form in pre-season and is likely to get featured again. However, new signing Gabriel Sara will have to wait to make his debut as the Brazilian is only expected to return to training next week.

Possible Norwich City XI: McGoverns, Aarons, Tomkinson, Hanley, Giannoulis, Lowe, Sorenson, Lees-Melou, Hernandez, Idah, Pukki.