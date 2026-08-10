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Benjamin Nygren of Celtic celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the William Hill Premiership Getty Images
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Rob Norcup

How to get Celtic 2026/27 tickets: Prices, Rangers vs Celtics & season ticket information

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Check out all the info you need on how how to watch Celtic in action with tickets ahead of the season

Celtic are in the midst of their most dominant period in history, having reigned supreme as Scottish champions for 14 of the past 15 seasons. 

They officially passed city rivals and Old Firm foes, Rangers, on the all-time Scottish title honours board when capturing their record-breaking 56th league crown last season, which was the 5th season in a row that they topped the Premiership ladder. It was also the 5th Scottish Premiership success for Brendan Rodgers, who is currently in his second spell at the Glasgow club. Celtic have finished in first spot in every full season Rodgers has been in charge at Celtic Park.

Let GOAL show you how you might be able to get along to Celtic Park at some point over the coming months.

Upcoming Celtic 2026/27 fixtures 

DateFixtureLocationTickets
Sat Aug 22, 2026St Johnstone vs CelticMcDiarmid Park, PerthBuy Tickets
Sat Aug 29, 2026Celtic vs FalkirkCeltic Park, GlasgowBuy Tickets
Wed Sep 2, 2026Celtic vs AberdeenCeltic Park, GlasgowBuy Tickets
Sat Sep 5, 2026St Mirren vs CelticSt Mirren Park, PaisleyBuy Tickets
Sun Sep 20, 2026Celtic vs RangersCeltic Park, GlasgowBuy Tickets
Sat Oct 10, 2026Motherwell vs CelticFir Park, MotherwellBuy Tickets
Sat Oct 17, 2026Celtic vs Heart of MidlothianCeltic Park, GlasgowBuy Tickets
Sat Oct 24, 2026Hibernian vs CelticEaster Road, EdinburghBuy Tickets
Wed Oct 28, 2026Celtic vs Dundee UnitedCeltic Park, GlasgowBuy Tickets
Sat Oct 31, 2026Falkirk vs CelticFalkirk Stadium, FalkirkBuy Tickets
Sat Nov 7, 2026Celtic vs KilmarnockCeltic Park, GlasgowBuy Tickets
Sat Nov 21, 2026Celtic vs St MirrenCeltic Park, GlasgowBuy Tickets
Sat Nov 28, 2026Heart of Midlothian vs CelticTynecastle Park, EdinburghBuy Tickets
Wed Dec 2, 2026Dundee vs CelticDens Park, DundeeBuy Tickets
Sat Dec 5, 2026Celtic vs St JohnstoneCeltic Park, GlasgowBuy Tickets
Sat Dec 12, 2026Celtic vs HibernianCeltic Park, GlasgowBuy Tickets
Sat Dec 19, 2026Aberdeen vs CelticPittodrie Stadium, AberdeenBuy Tickets
Sat Dec 26, 2026Celtic vs MotherwellCeltic Park, GlasgowBuy Tickets
Wed Dec 30, 2026Dundee United vs CelticTannadice Park, DundeeBuy Tickets
Sat Jan 2, 2027Rangers vs CelticIbrox Stadium, GlasgowBuy Tickets

How to buy Celtic tickets?

The standard route for securing standard matchday tickets is through Celtic's official eTicketing portal at eticketing.co.uk/celtic

You do not need a paid membership to register, but you will need to set up a free Celtic FC Digital Account. General sale tickets for domestic league matches typically go live a few weeks prior to kickoff. Because demand at Paradise is exceptionally high, standard allocations for popular fixtures often sell out within minutes.

Celtic does run ticket ballots, but they are restricted almost entirely to Season Ticket Holders:

  • Home Cup Ticket Scheme (HCTS) Ballots: For high-demand fixtures outside standard season ticket coverage - such as Scottish Cup semi-finals and finals at Hampden Park or tight European away allocations - tickets are balloted internally among eligible season ticket holders enrolled in the HCTS.
  • General Sale Fixtures: There are no public ballots for standard Scottish Premiership home matches. General sale allocations are made available purely on a first-come, first-served basis via the eTicketing portal.

When matches sell out at the box office, fans seeking last-minute entry may rely on secondary ticket marketplaces. Check the T&Cs of the secondary website you're buying from to ensure ticket security.

How much are Celtic tickets?

Official general sale tickets start from £22 for adults and £9 for children, with reduced concession rates available for seniors, students, and young adults.

Pricing varies depending on stadium seating and match classification:

  • Stand Location: Seats behind the goals in the West Stand and Lisbon Lions Stand are the most budget-friendly. Positions in the Main Stand (Jock Stein Stand) carry premium pricing.
  • Fixture Category: Standard domestic league games carry base-level pricing, whereas marquee fixtures - such as European nights or Old Firm derbies - command higher ticket tiers.

How to get Celtic 2026/27 season tickets?

Season tickets for the 2026/27 campaign are completely sold out. Holding a season ticket is the only guaranteed way to secure a seat for every domestic fixture, with Celtic capping season ticket sales at roughly 52,000 to 53,000 seats to reserve remaining space for general sale and away fans.

Unprecedented demand has pushed annual renewal rates to extraordinary figures of 98% to 99%. Because so few seats become available each summer, the official waiting list remains closed. For the 2026/27 season, adult season ticket renewal prices started at £626.

How to get Celtic hospitality tickets?

With a rich history within Scottish football and the attraction of regular European nights thanks to their continued domestic success, there is no shortage of hospitality tickets at Celtic Park.

If you're looking for particular premium packages available, look to:

Club 67

Available from £105 per person with the following benefits:

  • Access to Club 67 Hospitality in the Kerrydale Suite, where food and drinks can be purchased
  • Live entertainment
  • Half-time snacks, tea and coffee
  • Matchday programme
  • Padded seat to view the match
  • Post-match lounge access with drinks available to purchase

Number 7

Available from £300 & VAT per person with the following benefits:

  • Champagne reception
  • 4-course meal with wine
  • Half-time snacks, teas, and coffee
  • Padded executive seat to view the match
  • Pre and post-match complimentary bar
  • Matchday gift
  • Matchday programme

You can secure your spot with a premium package at Celtic Park by emailing the club through their website.

Where to stay around Celtic Park

If you're travelling to Glasgow to watch a Celtic match at Celtic Park, you can check out the places to stay near the stadium. The interactive map below shows what is available within close proximity to the ground, although the city's public transport system will present easy options for travel if further afield.

History of Celtic Park

Celtic Park (known less formally as Parkhead or ‘Paradise’ by the fans) is located in the Parkhead area of Glasgow's East End. It’s the largest football-specific stadium in Scotland with a capacity of 60,000+. Only Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium, the home of the Scotland national rugby union team, holds more nationwide. Celtic FC moved to the current Celtic Park site in 1892, which was five years after the club formed.

A redevelopment in the 1990s brought the ground to its current form, though a section of safe standing was introduced in 2016. The Scotland national team has played almost two dozen times at the ground over its existence, while concerts by The Who, Prince and U2 have also been held at the stadium. It previously also hosted speedway events, though these have long been discontinued.

Frequently asked questions

Due to high demand, it won’t be easy to get your hands on tickets for Celtic matches, with only a finite pool of seats available for each game from the club's official ticket portal on their site. Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to resale sites such as Stubhub or Viagogo in their efforts to purchase match tickets.

The best way to buy cheap Celtic tickets is to purchase them from the club’s official site. You can then look for tickets in the cheaper stands/sections of Celtic Park. Second-hand resale sites such as Stubhub and Viagogo may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely to be at their lowest the closer to the game you get. Be aware however that tickets can often be inflated or sold for above the retail price depending on demand.

Yes, you can experience the magic and soak up the history of Celtic Park on 1-hour guided tours of the stadium. Celtic Park is one of the biggest football stadiums in Europe, making it the perfect place to learn all about the colourful history and heritage of Celtic Football Club from its inception in 1887. For more information or to book a tour please email stadiumtours@celticfc.co.uk.

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