Celtic sign Japan international Kyogo Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe

Celtic have announced the signing of Japan international Kyogo Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe.

The 26-year-old will join the Scottish side on a four-year contract subject to international clearance.

The winger is the top scorer in J1 League, having scored 14 goals in 20 matches for the side currently sitting third in Japan's top flight.

“We are delighted to bring Kyogo Furuhashi to Celtic. He is a player of real quality and clearly someone I know well," said new Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou to the club's official website.

“I think he will add something special to our squad and I am sure the way he plays will excite our supporters. We look forward to welcoming him to Celtic."

New beginnings under Postecoglou

Furuhashi is the fourth signing Celtic have made this summer.

The arrival of the attacker comes two days after they landed Liel Abada from Israeli side Maccabi Petah Tikva.

They have also brought in Osaze Urhoghide and Liam Shaw from Sheffield Wednesday in the current transfer window.

The Glasgow side are looking to improve on their disappointing 2020-21 campaign under new coach Postecoglou, who has taken over a side that finished 20 points behind champions Rangers.

