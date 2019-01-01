Celtic confirm Lennon appointment on 12-month rolling contract

The man who helped to wrap up a domestic treble in 2018-19 will be staying on at Parkhead, with the Scottish giants favouring continuity

have confirmed the appointment of Neil Lennon as their new manager, with a familiar face agreeing a 12-month rolling contract.

A man who made 304 appearances for the Hoops as a player has a deal in place to stay on as boss.

He returned for a second spell in the Parkhead dugout when Brendan Rodgers headed for Leicester in February.

Lennon was able to get Celtic over the line in their bid for an historic treble-treble, with another Premiership title and Scottish Cup success wrapped up.

He is delighted to be remaining in his current post, telling the club’s official website: “It is a massive honour to be named Celtic manager once again. I had always dreamed of returning to this role on a permanent basis and I am absolutely delighted to once again be part of one of the biggest and best clubs in the world - an institution which really does mean so much to me and one which has always been such a huge part of my life.

“When I was asked to take over in February, I felt it was my duty to do so. Celtic will always be my club and I wanted to help finish the job which had been started.

“I was delighted with the way the players stuck to their task and delivered another historic success, which is unlikely to ever be repeated. I was also delighted to receive such great support from our fans since returning, something for which I will be forever grateful.

“In the space of just a few weeks, Trophy Day at Celtic Park and securing the Treble Treble at Hampden are two of my greatest days in football. The energy, total commitment and passion from our supporters, the effort, the talent and desire from our players. It’s these qualities which make our club great and deliver such historic occasions.

Passion. Commitment. Belief. 👊



📝🍀 Celtic Football Club is delighted to announce that Neil Lennon has been confirmed as the new manager of #CelticFC on a 12-month rolling contract. — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) May 31, 2019

“I want to be part of delivering more of these great days and great achievements and I look forward to working with the players, the staff and the fans to make this happen.”

Article continues below

Celtic’s chief executive Peter Lawwell added: “We’re delighted to name Neil as our new manager. Neil stepped up to the plate and answered our call in February, and in the difficult circumstances, played a huge part in delivering the treble to Celtic.

“We have known Neil as a player, captain, coach and manager. He has brought great success to Celtic in the past and we’re sure he’ll do so again in the future. He’s a Celtic man, a winner and someone we’re delighted again to have as part of the club.

“Neil has a great record in identifying players, and he has already been working hard in this area as we look to strengthen the squad this summer. We’re all looking forward to a positive future together.”