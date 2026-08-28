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LaLiga
team-logoCelta Vigo
Abanca Balaidos
team-logoRacing Santander
Book Celta Vigo vs Racing Santander Tickets
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How to get Celta Vigo vs Racing Santander tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Celta Vigo take on Racing Santander in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Celta Vigo take on Racing Santander on Wednesday, September 20, 2026 at Abanca Balaidos in Vigo.

Celta Vigo look to capitalize on home advantage in front of their fans at Balaídos. Meanwhile, Racing Santander travel to Galicia aiming to secure crucial away points to bolster their league campaign.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Celta Vigo vs Racing Santander, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Celta Vigo vs Racing Santander LaLiga kick-off?

Celta Vigo vs Racing Santander takes place at Abanca Balaidos in Vigo.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 7
Abanca Balaidos

How to buy Celta Vigo vs Racing Santander LaLiga tickets?

You can purchase tickets for the Celta Vigo vs. Racing Santander match through several official and authorized options:

  • Official RC Celta Vigo Website: The primary source for official home match tickets is the RC Celta ticket portal. You can register for email alerts on ticket release dates, prices, and presales directly through the site.
  • Estadio Abanca Balaídos Ticket Office: Tickets can be bought in person at the physical ticket booths (Taquillas) at the Abanca Balaídos stadium in Vigo leading up to matchday, subject to availability.
  • Official Travel & Hospitality Partners: Authorized sports travel platforms offer official match-day packages, including ticket and hotel options.
  • Away Fan Tickets: If you are supporting Racing Santander, away sector tickets are strictly managed and allocated directly by Racing Santander through their official club ticketing channels.
  • Secondary Marketplace: If the match sells out on official channels or you need last-minute seating options, secondary resale marketplaces such as StubHub provide alternative platforms to purchase tickets.
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How much do Celta Vigo vs Racing Santander LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Celta Vigo vs. Racing Santander LaLiga match vary depending on whether you purchase face-value tickets through official club channels or secondary resale platforms.   

  • Official Face-Value Tickets (Club Sales Portal & Stadium Box Office):
    • Behind the Goals (Gol / Marcador): €30 – €50   
    • Sideline Lower & Upper Stands (Tribuna / Río): €50 – €90   
    • VIP & Hospitality: €150 – €300+   
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Celta Vigo vs Racing Santander LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Celta Vigo vs Racing Santander Form

Celta Vigo have gone unbeaten across their last five matches, recording two wins and three draws. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at Valencia in LaLiga on August 22, and before that they drew 1-1 with SSC Napoli in a pre-season friendly. Their most convincing performance in that run was a 4-1 win over Sassuolo. Celta have scored five goals and conceded three across those five outings, with the back-to-back draws in their two most recent matches the only slight blemish on an otherwise solid spell.

Racing Santander have struggled for consistency, winning one, drawing one, and losing three of their last five matches. Their most recent competitive outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Getafe in LaLiga on August 23, and they were held to a 2-2 draw by Villarreal the week before. The sole win in that run came in a pre-season friendly against Sporting Gijon, which they won 4-1. Racing have conceded in all five matches, including a 3-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers during the summer.

CEL

CEL - Form

VIS
D2-2
SAS
W1-4
NAP
D1-1
VAL
D0-0
OSA
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SAN

SAN - Form

WOL
L3-0
ALA
L1-1
SPG
W4-1
VIL
D2-2
GET
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Celta Vigo vs Racing Santander: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Copa del Rey on January 5, 2025, when Celta Vigo won 3-2 away at Racing Santander. Before that, the sides last met in LaLiga in February 2007, when they drew 2-2 at Abanca Balaidos. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Celta hold the stronger record, with two wins to Racing's one and two draws across the five meetings.

Head to Head

Celta VigoDrawRacing Santander
2
2
1
Copa del Rey
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
2
Celta Vigo badge
Celta Vigo
CEL
3
FT
LaLiga
Celta Vigo badge
Celta Vigo
CEL
2
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
2
FT
LaLiga
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
1
Celta Vigo badge
Celta Vigo
CEL
1
FT
LaLiga
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
0
Celta Vigo badge
Celta Vigo
CEL
1
FT
LaLiga
Celta Vigo badge
Celta Vigo
CEL
0
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
1
FT
7Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

Celta Vigo vs Racing Santander Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220070+76
W
W
2
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220062+46
W
W
3
SevillaSevillaSEV
220052+36
W
W
4
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220020+26
W
W
5
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
211041+34
D
W
6
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
211042+24
D
W
7
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
211021+14
W
D
8
EspanyolEspanyolESP
210142+23
L
W
9
GetafeGetafeGET
210113-23
W
L
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
20204402
D
D
11
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
20202202
D
D
12
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
302123-12
D
L
D
13
ElcheElcheELC
302116-52
D
L
D
14
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
201123-11
D
L
15
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
201112-11
L
D
16
ValenciaValenciaVAL
201101-11
L
D
17
MalagaMalagaMAL
201113-21
D
L
18
LevanteLevanteLEV
201103-31
D
L
19
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
200215-40
L
L
20
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
200215-40
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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