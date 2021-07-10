Ceballos leaves Premier League transfer door open but will 'fight' for Real Madrid future

The Spain international midfielder is eager to prove his worth at the Santiago Bernabeu after spending two seasons on loan at Arsenal

Dani Ceballos has left the door open for a Premier League return to be made at some stage, but the former Arsenal loanee is preparing to "fight" for his future at Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old midfielder has spent the last two seasons at Emirates Stadium, with fierce competition for places at the Santiago Bernabeu forcing him to find minutes elsewhere.

He is now back in his homeland and looking to make a mark at his parent club under Carlo Ancelotti, but another stint in English football remains an option for him to consider.

Quizzed by AS on whether he sees himself playing in the Premier League again, Ceballos said: "Yes, I do not rule it out.

"It's a league that I like, people who really like football would be motivated to play there. If you don't get to play there you can regret it."

The Blancos bought into Ceballos' potential when luring him away from Real Betis in 2017.

He has taken in 56 appearances for the Blancos, but has seen the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro nail down spots in Madrid's starting XI.

They all remain in the Spanish capital, but Zinedine Zidane has been replaced by Ancelotti in the dugout and a clean slate is being offered to those that were previously frozen out.

Ceballos intends to make the most of that opportunity, saying: "I really want to win at Real Madrid, I'll fight to stay here.

"The experience with Arsenal in the Premier League made me stronger, now it's time to win at Real Madrid.

"It's clear, I would like to play at Real Madrid. But I have to know what the coach wants and there have to be objectives. But my intention is to play the coming year at Real Madrid.

"With the arrival of Ancelotti, the span of a midfielder is wide, because he plays 4-3-3 and at times with one of the wingers coming inside.

"It is going to depend on my return, of the state of form I am in and the chat that we have. From there, what I am very clear about is I want to play and I have to earn it on the pitch to make it difficult for the coach."

