Catching Liverpool 'not that complicated' - Manchester United boss Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick says that it is "not that complicated" for Manchester United to catch up with Liverpool, with the German outlining the process for the club to close the performance gap with their rivals.

Another season without silverware at Old Trafford has left the Red Devils far behind the Premier League-chasing outfit from Anfield.

But Rangnick feels gaining ground on the Reds - who they face later this week - should not be a difficult affair.

What has been said?

“I don’t think that a club like Manchester United can afford to take three or four years in order to achieve that, and I don’t think it is necessary," Rangnick told MUTV. "We spoke about Liverpool earlier on, how long it took for them.

"After two or three transfer windows if you know what you’re looking for. If you don’t know what you’re looking for, you’ll always looking for the needle in the haystack.

"It’s not that complicated, it’s not rocket science, but in order to have your best possible wind, you need to know where your destination haven is. If you don’t know that, it’s always difficult."

German outlines action plan for Reds test

Having struggled to impose themselves on games even against lesser opponents this term, Rangnick is under no false pretenses that he will need his side at their best.

"We need to show that commitment, we need to be present on the pitch, be aggressive," he added. "Just sitting and back and hoping, keeping fingers crossed that we are not conceding any goals is not enough against a team like Liverpool.

"We need to have the best possible balance of being defensively organised, but still pro-active, aggressive and whenever there is a chance to create moments ourselves, being in transitional moments or in possession, we have to do that."

