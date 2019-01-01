Transfers

Casimir Ninga: Angers sign Caen’s Chadian forward

Comments()
Getty
The 26-year-old has agreed to a deal which will keep him at Stade Raymond Kopa until 2022

French Ligue 1 side Angers have announced the signing of Casimir Ninga from Caen for an undisclosed fee.

The Chad international put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Stade Raymond Kopa outfit after a successful medical.

The striker joined Caen from Montpellier in the summer of 2018 and made 15 league appearances for the side, scoring four goals, which were not enough to prevent the Vikings from getting relegated to Ligue 2.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

Ninga, however, will continue plying his trade in the French top-flight after reaching a deal with the Scoistes on Thursday.

Ninga will link up with the Ivory Coast duo of Abdoulaye Bamba and Ismael Traore, as well as Cameroon’s Stephane Bahoken, Senegal’s Sada Thioub and Saliou Ciss, Mali’s Lassana Coulibaly and Algeria’s Farid El Melali.

The 26-year-old could make his debut for Angers when they take on Bordeaux in their opening 2019-20 Ligue 1 game on Saturday.

Close