Manchester United defensive midfielder Casemiro will miss out on Sunday's showdown with Arsenal because of suspension for yellow card accumulation.

Zaha sprinting into space

Casemiro too slow to stay ahead of him

Tripped Zaha in clear foul

WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro drew his fifth yellow card of the campaign after taking down Wilfried Zaha in the second half of Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace with Manchester United ahead 1-0. Crystal Palace equalised shortly after the costly booking and the match finished level.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: An irreplaceable ball-winner in the Red Devils' midfield, Casemiro's absence will be difficult to overcome in an already challenging fixture at the Emirates Stadium. Scott McTominay may be in line to come into the starting line-up in place of the Brazilian.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CASEMIRO? The 30-year-old will serve his suspension for the Arsenal match and then will be eligible to play against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup next Wednesday.