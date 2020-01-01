CAS showdown: Osei Palmer releases statement after latest claims over Ghana FA challenge

The Tema Youth president reacts to remarks by Eleven Wonders chief executive officer Albert Commey over legal fight

Tema Youth president Wilfred Kwaku Osei 'Palmer' has rubbished reports of receiving the verdict of his legal battle with the Football Association (GFA) at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday.

The tribunal was expected to announce the outcome of what has been a prolonged challenge, having rescheduled the date of their ultimate decision from July 17 to August 4.

Palmer dragged the national football's governing body to court over the displeasure of being "unfairly" disqualified from the GFA's presidential election in October last year.

“Contrary to reports suggesting our lawyers have received the much-anticipated ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), we wish to establish the fact that our lawyers are yet to receive the ruling from CAS," Palmer said in a statement released on Wednesday morning.

“CAS has not given any reason for the delay, but we are hopeful that in due course the ruling will be sent to both parties involved.”

Ghanaian media were left disappointed on Tuesday as CAS failed to announce the outcome of their hearing on Tuesday as planned.

However, Techiman Eleven Wonders chief executive officer Albert Commey, believed to be in the camp of the GFA, claimed both parties have received the verdict.

"Both Palmer and GFA have received the summary of the verdict but it is up to Palmer who is the complainant to release it to the public," Commey claimed on Angel FM.

"I will not blame the GFA if they decide to hold on to the verdict because they are not the complainant."

Palmer was disqualified from contesting for the presidential seat, which became vacant following the exit of Kwesi Nyantakyi, by a Fifa/Caf Normalisation Committee which briefly administered football in Ghana during the search for a new GFA boss. The decision was taken on the recommendation of the Vetting Committee.

His exclusion left behind six candidates for the October election which was ultimately won by Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku.

Palmer initially appealed the Normalisation Committee's decision but moved on to seek redress at CAS after failing at national level.

Should the former Black Stars Management Committee member's appeal be upheld, there could be an order for an all-new election to be organised.

Alternatively, the GFA could be handed a fine while the status quo stays but Palmer was cleared to compete in future elections.