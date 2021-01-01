Cas to start Morrison proceedings on controversial move from Yanga SC to Simba SC

The attacker joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi at the start of the season and Wananchi have been contesting the move

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) is set to start the proceedings involving Simba SC forward Bernard Morrison.

The case was forwarded by Yanga SC, who insist the player breached his contract and signed for rivals Wekundu wa Msimbazi at the beginning of the season.

Despite the Tanzania Mainland League champions insisting the exercise was legal, Wananchi refused to accept the decision and initiated proceedings against the Ghanaian.

"Yanga club would like to inform all members, supporters and fans of the latest on Bernard Morrison case which is ongoing at CAS," read a statement from the club and obtained by Goal.

"Legally, we are not allowed to reveal what is going on as far as the case is going on until when the ruling will be made. However, Yanga would like to inform all that what delayed the case was the preliminary objection made by Morrison to have the case handled in Tanzania.

"After listening to both sides, CAS opted to overrule the appeal and as a result, the case will be mentioned again from June 2, 2021.

"The club would like to confirm to all associated with it that we will continue fighting until justice is done and all will be informed."

Meanwhile Wananchi have confirmed they have parted ways with midfielder Carlos Carlinhos, who had tabled a request to leave the club he signed for at the start of the season.

Goal exclusively reported on Monday the Angolan player, who signed for the Jangwani giants from Angola Premier League side Interclube, had already handed in the request to the club’s management wishing to terminate the deal he signed when he joined on September 6, 2020.

Yanga have confirmed in a signed statement they have released the player and wished him well in his next move.

"The management of Yanga wishes to confirm they have reached a mutual agreement to terminate the contract of Carlos [Carlinhos] from Angola with immediate effect," read part of the statement from the club and obtained by Goal.

"The decision has been reached after the player approached the club’s management and requested to be released and after holding talks between the two parties involved, they have agreed to end the deal in mutual ways."