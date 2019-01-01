Carrasco closes on return to Europe from China amid Arsenal rumours

The Belgium international has once again expressed a desire to secure a summer switch, and this time claims to have "one team" very keen on a deal

Yannick Carrasco claims to have "one team" interested in signing him as he prepares to leave amid reports will make a fresh move for a long-standing transfer target.

The international has made no secret of his desire to return to European football.

He has only spent a little over a year in Asia, but the 25-year-old is ready to cut short an adventure at Dalian Yifang.

A move to Emirates Stadium was mooted in January, with speculation regarding a switch to north London now carrying over into the summer.

Carrasco has stopped short of naming Arsenal as his most likely destination in the next window, but concedes that he is closing in on an agreement that will suit all parties.

The former forward told Sky Sports: “I want to go back to Europe.

“One team is interested in me but I can't say which one and in which league.

“But hopefully my team in can help me come back to Europe.”

Carrasco is unlikely to be the only Belgian star on the move over the coming weeks.

Several of his international colleagues are also being linked with high-profile switches.

Questions are being asked of the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Toby Alderweireld, amid uncertainty regarding their respective futures at and .

It is, however, Eden Hazard who is generating the most headlines, with the talisman set to bring a seven-year spell in the Premier League to a close by sealing a big-money transfer to giants .

Carrasco said of a fellow countryman: “He's one of the best players in the world and can go anywhere and do well.

“If he went there [Real Madrid], he could be an important player for them just as he has been for Chelsea and Belgium.”

Goal has revealed that those at the Santiago Bernabeu are in the process of making a final push to land Hazard in a €120 million (£106m/$135m) agreement.