Carragher: Haaland and Nunez banter is for clowns

The ex-Liverpool star has backed a pair of Premier League newcomers

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has ripped early critics of strikers Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez, who are adjusting to life in England after big-money moves this summer. Carragher has suggested that clown-like fans will rush to attack Haaland following his shocking late miss in a 3-1 defeat to the Reds in the Community Shield on Saturday, just as they went after Nunez earlier in the pre-season.

Haaland arrived at Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million ($63m), while Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica for £64 million ($79m) upfront with possible add-ons also included in the deal.

Many supporters of both teams, as well as followers of the Premier League in general, have been quick to search for flaws in their games.

What did Carragher say after the Community Shield match?

"The #Haaland banter compilations will be everywhere this week after that miss, just like #Nunez last week. From 🤡 who have never kicked a ball in their life 🤷‍♂️," wrote Carragher on Twitter.

How have Nunez and Haaland handled their critics?

Nunez shushed his trolls on social media when several video compilations of him missing pre-season chances went viral and then delivered a four-goal performance against RB Leipzig. His stoppage time goal on Saturday against Manchester City sent another strong message to detractors.

Meanwhile, Haaland had enjoyed a mostly positive pre-season period before Saturday, scoring against old Bundesliga foe Bayern Munich during a tour of the United States. He has yet to address his own trolls - and may decide not to ever acknowledge them - but manager Pep Guardiola said he maintains full confidence in the player.

Liverpool and Manchester City begin their Premier League campaigns next weekend, as both of their big signings will try to prove themselves in their new division.