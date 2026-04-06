Carragher bids farewell to Mohamed Salah with touching words: ‘Exceptional from the very start’

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has spoken positively about Egyptian star Mohamed Salah’s career with the Reds, emphasising how difficult it will be to replace him and the importance of stability and commitment in building a footballing legacy.

Carragher’s positive comments come after Mohamed Salah recently announced his departure from Liverpool at the end of the current 2025–2026 season, despite his contract remaining valid until the summer of 2027.

The Egyptian star has not yet decided on his next destination, amid speculation that he could move to the Saudi or American leagues, or continue in Europe with another club.

Salah is considered one of the most prominent players in the club’s history, having played a decisive role in winning numerous titles, and he will leave Anfield leaving behind a legacy rich in achievements and memories.

Caragher told the Liverpool Echo: “Salah has been an exceptional player from the start; no one expected him to reach such a high level with Liverpool.”

The former defensive star added: “He is one of the greatest players ever to wear the club’s shirt. He has spent nine full seasons here, and the real secret behind his success lies in his consistently stunning performances over the years.”

Carragher continued, praising Salah’s determination: “What impresses me about him is that he plays in every match week in, week out, without tiring. I feel immense pride when I look at his career; luck may play a part in avoiding injuries, but his constant desire to be there and play is what truly sets him apart.”

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He added: “For me, his value isn’t limited to his high technical quality alone, but also to his daily commitment to the team and his readiness to play every match. We’ve seen great players like Luis Suárez, Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler before, and I’m not saying that replacing Salah would be easy at all.”

Carragher concluded with cautious optimism about the future: “Perhaps we need a different kind of right-winger, one who focuses more on creating chances, and I don’t think Liverpool need to sign a big-name, expensive star to replace him.”

He concluded by saying: "We signed some high-profile players last summer, but the results haven’t been entirely satisfactory so far; the key lies in selecting the right player for the right reasons."