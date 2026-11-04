Man Utd dealt huge blow as Michael Carrick confirms Carlos Baleba hamstring injury after Roma thriller

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Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has confirmed that Carlos Baleba suffered a hamstring injury during their thrilling Champions League victory over Roma. The Cameroon international pulled up in visible pain early in the second half, casting a shadow over an otherwise spectacular comeback win at Old Trafford.

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Champions League comeback marred by injury

United pulled off a sensational 3-2 victory against Roma in the Champions League, but the triumph came at a significant cost. Carrick has confirmed that midfielder Baleba sustained a hamstring injury during the dramatic encounter at Old Trafford.

The Cameroon international had been handed a start alongside Kobbie Mainoo. The midfield duo provided excellent energy and technical skill on the ball before disaster struck early in the second half. Baleba burst forward into a dangerous position and looked poised to either score or create a goal. However, he suddenly pulled up sharply in visible pain, forcing an early end to his evening while the Red Devils were trailing 2-0.

Carrick provides pessimistic initial assessment

The sight of a distressed Baleba leaving the pitch was a difficult moment for the home supporters to endure. Despite the initial disappointment, the Old Trafford crowd offered warm applause as the injured midfielder made his way around the touchline. Speaking after the dramatic 3-2 turnaround, Carrick offered a sobering update on his young midfielder. The United boss admitted that the early signs point to a spell on the treatment table.

"I haven’t got any more news on Carlos at this stage but it’s his hamstring," Carrick stated in his post-match press conference. "We’ll have to assess what that looks like but, initially, it doesn’t look great."

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Tielemans steps up to the plate

Following Baleba's untimely exit, Youri Tielemans was called upon to fill the void in the middle of the park. The Belgian international rose to the occasion, producing an excellent display to help orchestrate a magnificent comeback.

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Tielemans brought much-needed composure to the side, allowing United to wrestle back control and ultimately secure all three points. Carrick was quick to praise the substitute's crucial contribution to the crucial European victory.

"I thought Youri stepped into the game and showed what he’s about, his personality and character stepping into the team," Carrick added. "He’s a top human being, I love having him around for everything that he brings."

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Aston Villa clash awaits the Reds

The Red Devils will need to swiftly assess the full extent of Baleba's hamstring issue in the coming days. The medical team will conduct tests to determine exactly how long the combative midfielder will be unavailable for selection.

In the meantime, Carrick's men must switch their focus back to domestic duties. United are scheduled to face Aston Villa in the Premier League this Sunday.