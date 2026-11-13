Carlo Ancelotti to ease clubs' tensions over player health and signal end of Brazil experimentation phase

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Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has moved to ease tensions with European clubs by insisting that the medical wellbeing of his players will always come first. Speaking ahead of the Selecao's friendly clash with Japan, the Italian tactician also revealed that the current window represents the final opportunity for fringe players to break into his long-term plans.

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Player safety at the forefront

In a direct response to growing concerns from European heavyweights regardingthe physical toll on international stars, Ancelotti has offered a firm guarantee. The veteran coach emphasised that Brazil will never gamble with a player's fitness during international breaks. Addressing the media in Singapore, the Italian made it clear that every decision regarding minutes on the pitch is backed by rigorous data and a commitment to returning athletes to their clubs in peak condition.

"The priority is always the health of the player. If he is 100%, he trains. If he is 100%, he plays. And in this aspect we control the minutes he will play. This week Bruno did not train due to discomfort. Now, he is fine and can play. Until when? I don't know. We will evaluate and we always have all the necessary information to control the mileage in training and also in games. The clubs can be calm with the national team. The priority for everyone is the health of the athlete. We would like to always return the athlete prepared to play and without injuries," Ancelotti explained, as quoted by Globo.

End of the experimental era

Beyond the medical updates, Ancelotti signaled a significant shift in his tactical approach. Since taking the reins following the last World Cup, the coach has utilised various friendlies to cast a wide net over the available talent pool. However, he confirmed that the window for experimentation is rapidly closing. Starting from March 2027, the focus will shift toward squad cohesion and building a settled starting eleven ahead of the upcoming Copa America tournament.

"We have players of a very high level. We have coverage in some positions, a little less in others, but we have time. The evaluation of this period after the World Cup is very positive. There are some players we looked at who aren't here; they might be in the next one, but there aren't many. The group is more or less complete," he said.

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Tactical tweaks against Japan

Despite the looming end of the testing phase, the upcoming match against Japan in Singapore will still feature some intriguing tactical trials. Ancelotti plans to deploy Rayan in a more advanced midfield role, positioned just behind a frighteningly fast attacking trio of Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, and Estevao. Furthermore, Marlon Gomes is expected to be observed in a deeper holding midfield position as the coaching staff looks to solidify their options in the engine room.

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Next matches JPN Friendlies 05:15 BRA

"It's a moment of testing that will end in this FIFA date. In the next one, we will close the group a bit more. It was a period that gave us a lot of information about the young players. Know that we have young players with a lot of talent, very committed, and that gives us confidence for the future," Ancelotti noted.

A message to the faithful

Ancelotti also took a moment to acknowledge the dedication of the Brazilian supporters back home, many of whom will be rising in the early hours of the morning to catch the action from Singapore. He rejected the idea that he needed to persuade fans to tune in, citing the unique and "spectacular" passion that surrounds the national team regardless of the time difference. The coach promised that the team would deliver a performance worthy of that loyalty.

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"I don't have to say anything. I know that fans wake up very early to watch the national team. The Brazilian national team receives spectacular affection from fans, especially in Brazil. Maybe I would have to force fans in other countries to wake up early, but not in Brazil. They go because they want to be close, they want to support, and the national team will play well," Ancelotti concluded.