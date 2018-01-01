Cardiff City vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take charge of his first game as interim manager of the Red Devils when he faces his former side in Wales on Saturday

Manchester United will begin their life post-Jose Mourinho when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returns to Cardiff City on Saturday in the Premier League.

The Red Devils legend took charge as interim manager following the Portuguese boss's dismissal from his managerial post at Old Trafford, and Solskjaer's first game in charge will be against the side that he briefly managed during an ill-fated spell in 2014.

The visitors travel to Wales sixth in the table, 11 points off of a top-four spot and having registered just one win in their last five matches, while the Bluebirds sit in 16th in the table.

Squads & Team News

Position Cardiff City players Goalkeepers Etheridge, Smithies, Murphy Defenders Peltier, Bennett, Morrison, Manga, Connolly, Cunningham, Bamba Midfielders Arter, Ralls, Murphy, Gunnarsson, Damour, Camarasa, Harris, Hoilett Forwards Ward, Paterson, Reid, Madine

Cardiff could be without defender Joe Bennett after he was forced off of the pitch in the defeat to Watford with a hip injury, while Jazz Richards and Danny Ward are also not expected to feature.

Greg Cunningham is likely to be named in the squad, while Bobby Reid could also be in contention to start.

Potential Cardiff City XI: Etheridge; Ecuele Manga, Morrison, Bamba, Peltier; Hoilett, Camarasa, Gunnarsson, Arter, Murphy; Reid.

Position Manchester United players Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero Defenders Smalling, Jones, Dalot, Shaw, Bailly, Young, Valencia, Darmian Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Matic, McTominay, Herrera, Lingard, Pereira, Fred, Fellaini, Gomes, Hamilton Forwards Rashford, Martial, Chong, Bohui

Romelu Lukaku is not expected to feature after Solskjaer confirmed he has not yet had chance to meet the Belgian striker, with reports suggesting he has been absent due to compassionate leave.

Luke Shaw has recovered from injury, though Chris Smalling remains a doubt after having picked up an injury during the warm-up before the Liverpool game on Sunday.

Victor Lindelof is also set to return after a groin injury, while Phil Jones also recovered from injury concerns to make it to the bench at Anfield.

The big question is whether or not Paul Pogba will be named in Solskjaer's XI after being dropped from the team by Mourinho, but all the signs point to him being brought back in.

Potential Man Utd XI: De Gea; Dalot, Bailly, Lindelof, Young; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Lingard, Rashford, Martial.

Match Preview

Last weekend's 3-1 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League was the final nail in the coffin for Mourinho, as they dismissed the Portuguese just 48 hours after the defeat.

The former Chelsea boss endured a miserable first half of the season with the club, having lost five matches in 17 Premier League games and already conceding as many goals by December as they did during the whole of last season.

The defeat at Anfield ensured United are marooned in sixth place with Mourinho admitting that top-four – let alone challenging for the title – was going to be difficult.

Solskjaer's first game in charge as caretaker manager will be against Cardiff, whom he briefly managed in 2014 but could not save from relegation.

The Norwegian's appointment has been welcomed by many Red Devils fans following the toxic and turbulent reign of Mourinho, though he has been given the massive responsibility of trying to challenge for a Champions League spot for next season as well as lifting the spirits of the dressing room.

All eyes will be on whether or not the Solskjaer will decide to slot Pogba into the starting XI straightaway, after the France international fell out of favour under Mourinho.

He has, meanwhile, claimed that he will not be afraid to replicate Sir Alex Ferguson's infamous "hairdryer" treatment with the players, and told reporters that he would not hesitate to "lay down the law".

Solskjaer said: "We’ve spoken about what we expect, what standards we have on and off the pitch. You prepare for every game, I trust the lads to know what they’re doing to help the team. Everything we do is to help the team.

"He’s [Pogba] a World Cup winner, Paul’s a terrific lad. When I had him as a kid as well, he was always the happy-go-lucky lad and he’s not changed personality-wise.

"He’s a better player, and of course he’s one I want to get the best out of. You have so many quality players that I want to try to get the best out of and he’s no different to anybody else."