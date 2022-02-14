Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo has been speaking in public for the first time about a “horrific” robbery that left his family “terrorised” and him sporting nasty cuts to his face.

The Portugal international saw his home targeted by a gang of intruders in December.

He endeavoured to fight off four home invaders, with everybody in his household left shaken, but the 27-year-old says he is accustomed to overcoming challenges that life throws at him.

What has been said?

Cancelo said of facing a nightmare situation in his own home: “That's life. It happens.

“It was horrific. It terrorised my family. They didn't deserve to go through that.

“I lost my mother (in 2013) and I had to continue. There have been lots of obstacles in my life and I've had to get over them. However much people try to make me suffer they won't achieve it.”

What did Cancelo say at the time?

The City star, who was back in action two days later in a 2-1 victory over Arsenal, posted on social media at the time of the incident: “Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family.

“When you show resistance, this is what happens. They managed to take all my jewellery and leave me with my face with this state.”

The bigger picture

Cancelo has been able to maintain impressive standards on the field after being tested off it and is desperate to see the 2021-22 campaign finish with City getting their hands on a long-awaited European crown.

He added heading towards the first leg of a Champions League last-16 encounter with Sporting on Tuesday: “This club hasn't won the Champions League.

“We're not obliged to win it but we look to win it. It's a very difficult competition and we are trying.

“People on the outside might think that but we take it game by game. We have one of the best squads in Europe but winning this isn't an obligation. You have to go up against the best. We are capable of winning it but it is not our duty.

“We have to be aware of it. We're top-level players. The pressure people put on us is good. It's a sign that we are a good team and that people think we're capable.”

