Can Onyekuru still be a superstar for Nigeria?

The attacker fell off the Super Eagles radar after a miserable time with Monaco but familiar surroundings could prompt a rebirth

It is often said to never go back; to an ex, an old job, or for sportsmen, a previous club. This is the cardinal rule Henry Onyekuru broke by returning to in January, months after joining in the summer of 2019.

Admittedly, he was only temporarily contracted to the Lions in 2018/19, but his time under Fatih Terim’s tutelage was hugely successful as the Yellow-Reds claimed a league and cup double.

The Nigerian attacker scored 14 times in 31 appearances, which was a decent return for a player who predominantly featured on the left flank, and his contributions last term helped the club to a successful season.

Having failed to secure a work permit, Monaco signed the forward from in mid-August, and while there was a disappointment that he never showed what he was capable of in the Premier League, a move to wasn’t the worst decision in the world.

However, the 22-year-old endured a wretched first-half to the season in as he made only four league appearances in what proved to be an antithesis of his expectation in the Principality.

Leonardo Jardim, and then Robert Moreno didn’t include him in their plans between August and December, consequently prompting a return to at the turn of the year.

Having thrived at the Istanbul giants last term, a return to the play under Terim was a logical next step, as it presented an opportunity to rebuild his confidence and make his way back into the fold after fading from Gernot Rohr’s plans in recent months.

The wideman wasn’t included in the German trainer’s squad for friendlies against and in September and October respectively, before missing out in the Super Eagles’ qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho in November.

This wasn’t particularly surprising given his lack of match action in the first-half of the campaign coupled with the competition for places on the flanks.

The quartet of Samuel Chukwueze, Samuel Kalu, Ahmed Musa and Moses Simon are often called-up by nation’s boss, but they haven’t exactly set the world on fire this term and a place could have opened up for Onyekuru if he was getting game time and was playing well.

The man’s form has declined this season and he hasn’t hit the back of the net since November, with his 13-game drought resulting in him losing his place in Javier Calleja’s side. Kalu has been poor for nearly all season, likewise Simon whose inconsistency is buttressed by how he plays well in one game then underwhelms for several matches after.

Al-Nassr’s Musa hasn’t hit the back of the net all season, but has set up five goals in 18 appearances.

Even Alex Iwobi hasn’t had the rub of the green at , as he’s so far failed to justify his price tag at Goodison Park, leading to doubts over his long-term future with the Toffees.

Unfortunately for Onyekuru, while the aforementioned players were failing to pull up trees, he was out of the Red and Whites’ team, making it tough to justify his place in the Super Eagles’ side at their expense.

Hence, returning to the familiar surroundings in January to help Terim’s charges seek back-to-back titles was the smart move and it has paid dividends so far, albeit to a lesser degree compared to last season.

While Onyekuru has scored just once in seven appearances (five of which have been starts) and has set up another, those numbers should be higher evidenced by how many big chances he’s missed (three) and big chances created (four).

The Monaco loanee is averaging 1.9 key passes per game this season, a clear improvement on last season’s average of one per match.

Even though he may not have the goals and assists yet, the on-loan attacker’s underlying numbers are encouraging, and it suggests a change in luck in the final third could be in the offing.

Onyekuru’s had to endure a torrid time in Monaco, but is slowly finding his way back in an environment he thrived last term.

A failed half-season in France saw him fall off the Super Eagles radar too, but that could change if he keeps doing the right things under Terim’s guidance once the Super Lig resumes... and maybe that'll be enough to see the somewhat forgotten man return to the international fold once again.