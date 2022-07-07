'Camp Nou shouted my name!' - Ex-Barcelona striker Luuk De Jong defends La Liga record after PSV transfer

The striker made some great memories during his time with Sevilla and Barcelona before returning home

Luuk de Jong says he is proud of his time playing in Spain and got goosebumps when Barcelona fans chanted his name last term.

The striker has returned to Netherlands ahead of the 2022-23 season as he joined PSV from Sevilla in a deal worth a reported €4 million.

De Jong spent last season on loan at Barcelona, where he scored seven goals in 29 appearances to help them recover from a rough start to the campaign and finish second in La Liga.

What did De Jong say about Barcelona?

The 31-year-old told Algemeen Dagblad that he looks back with pride at his time in La Liga, saying: "I have been a Barcelona player and at one point a full Camp Nou shouted my name.

"At Sevilla we won the Europa League and I decided the final with two goals.

"Yes, then you can look back with a sense of pride."

He added to ESPN: "Of course the first half of the season was difficult, but the whole situation was difficult within the club. That was not easy, not even for myself.

"I chose to stay and just keep fighting, to make it a good year at Barcelona and I think that worked out very well.

"If you warmed up during the second half of the season, the fans would start shouting your name. Those were goosebumps moments."

How did De Jong win over the Barcelona fans?

De Jong feels he was underrated by many supporters when the club signed him on loan from Sevilla.

He says his hard work and commitment to the club helped him win over the Barcelona supporters, adding: "I think I forced that myself. How I committed myself every day and never complained, and always kept working hard.

"Look, it is also a bit of ignorance on the part of a lot of people. [Ex-coach Ronald] Koeman just had a very good plan and I showed that a few times with the Dutch national team under him. And that was actually his plan of course.

"Due to a lot of injuries, only me and Memphis Depay were the two attackers left and then I was forced to play. I am not a Barca player they are used to, it was of course also intended as a plan B. And luckily I have that in the second half of the season."

