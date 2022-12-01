Cameroon vs Brazil: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Cameroon against Brazil on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

Yet to concede a goal in the tournament, Brazil will be looking to maintain their perfect record in the 2022 World Cup when they take on Cameroon at the Lusail Stadium on Friday.

Tite's men have already made it to the knockouts from Group G and need only a point to top the group after 2-0 and 1-0 wins over Serbia and Switzerland, respectively.

The African outfit not only need to pick three points against Brazil but also depend on Serbia beating Switzerland by only a one-goal margin in order to join the Selecao in the round of 16.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Cameroon vs Brazil date & kick-off time

Game: Cameroon vs Brazil Date: December 2, 2022 Kick-off: 2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 9pm CAT / 12:30am IST (Dec 3) Venue: Lusail Stadium, Lusail Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Cameroon vs Brazil on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

ITV1 and STV are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via ITVX and STV Player.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FOX, Telemundo fuboTV UK ITV1, STV ITVX, STV Player India Sports18 - 1 SD, MTV HD JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Cameroon squad & team news

Andre Onana disapproved of Cameroon manager Rigobert Song's methods and that resulted in the goalkeeper taking an early flight home. The relatively inexperienced Devis Epassy is likely to continue with the responsibility in goal after the 3-3 draw against Serbia.

Going forward, Vincent Aboubakar can expect to be named in the XI after scoring from the bench in the last outing.

Cameroon possible XI: Epassy; Fai, Castelletto, Nkoulou, Tolo; Hongla, Anguissa, Kunde; Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi

Position Players Goalkeepers Epassy, Ngapandouetnbu Defenders Castelletto, Ebosse, Fai, Mbaizo, Tolo, Nkoulou, Wooh Midfielders Ntcham, Ondoua, Hongla, Kunde, Gouet, Zambo Anguissa, Ngom Forwards Ngamaleu, Bassogog, Mbeumo, Nkoudou, Nsame, Aboubakar, Toko Ekambi, Choupo-Moting, Marou

Brazil squad and team news

With Neymar ruled out with an ankle injury, Alex Sandro developed a hip issue against Switzerland and may be replaced by Alex Telles at left-back for Friday's tie.

Tite could be looking at giving some more minutes to the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Jesus and Antony in the tournament while resting some others.

Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Telles; Casemiro, Guimaraes, Paqueta; Antony, Jesus, Vinicius Jr