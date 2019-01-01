Cameroon sack coach Seedorf following Afcon exit
Backpagepix
Cameroon have sacked coach Clarence Seedorf, the Cameroonian Football Federation has announced.
The Indomitable Lions had a disappointing outing at 2019 Africa Cup of Nations where they were dumped out by Nigeria in the round of 16.
🇨🇲 @fecafoot announce that coach Clarence Seedorf and assistant Patrick Kluivert have been relieved of their duties, following the Indomitable Lions' exit during the #AFCON2019 Round of 16.— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 16, 2019
They had taken over the roles in August 2018. pic.twitter.com/TDALOus8qa
