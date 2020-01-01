Cameroon legend Milla: It will 'be very difficult to beat' Fifa World Cup record

Till date, the Indomitable Lions legend stands as the oldest player to ever score a goal in a World Cup tournament at the age of 42

Former striker Roger Milla has disclosed that his record as the oldest goalscorer at the Fifa World Cup will be very difficult to beat but it is not impossible to achieve.

Milla etched his name in the record books on June 28, 1994, after scoring his country's only goal in their 6-1 loss to in their final group fixture in USA '94.

With Cameroon trailing by 3-0 at Stanford Stadium, 42-year-old Milla replaced Louis Mfede just before the start of the second half, and he found the back of the net a minute later.

Although the strike was not enough to save the Central African country from defeat, it was a memorable goal in football history that is still remembered 26 years later.

Milla enjoyed a successful international career with Cameroon, playing in three World Cup tournaments and winning two titles, and he rates the Indomitable Lions' quarter-final berth at the 1990 World Cup in as one of his most satisfying feats.

"Very, very pleased, as you could see in my celebration, even though we ended up losing the match. I’m still very proud of it today," Milla told Fifa website.

"To my mind, that goal and that record showed the people who doubted me that I still had it in me, despite my age.

"Physically, I wasn’t 100 per cent, but I still had my technique. It’s a lovely record.

"It’s a fine individual achievement but nothing gave me more satisfaction than helping Cameroon reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 1990.

"That was historic for our country and our continent."

Scoring my last goal for Cameroon against Russia in 1994, at 42 years, 1 month and 8 days.

Oldest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history. #OTD #RM9 🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/B9xATk3TSw — Roger Milla (@roger_milla_9) June 28, 2020

Sunday marked the 26th anniversary of the historic strike in California and the 62-year-old has revealed why it might be difficult for players to match his individual record.

"Nothing’s impossible but it’ll be very difficult to beat," he continued.

"Football’s a very different sport today and it’s really hard to see anyone other than a keeper getting capped at the age of 42.

"And, as we all know, keepers don’t score very often. I think my record has got a few good years left in it yet."

The 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Russia and the historic goal turned out to be a bittersweet moment for Milla on his last competitive game for Cameroon.

"It was a mix of emotions because we got knocked out and we were so disappointed we hadn’t lived up to the expectations people had of us," he said.

"I also knew that I’d played my last match at the World Cup and that I was saying goodbye to the competition.

"So I just tried to put it into perspective and make the most of every moment. At the time, I didn’t think a lot about the record because the goal had little impact on the game.

"But as the years have gone by it’s taken on its full meaning and I’m very proud of it."