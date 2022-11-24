Cameroon coach Song insists 'rankings go out of the window' ahead of Switzerland World Cup clash

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song says being ranked behind Switzerland does not matter heading into their 2022 Fifa World Cup opener on Thursday.

Cameroon face Switzerland on Thursday

They are significantly behind Switzerland on the world rankings

Song rubbishes the seedings

WHAT HAPPENED? The Indomitable Lions are listed 43rd by Fifa and that is a big distance from Switzerland who are ranked as the 15th best team in the world. Cameroon and Switzerland face off in both sides’ Group G opener at Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday. The Cameroon coach also says Samuel Eto'o being appointed Cameroon Football Federation president has ensured calm in his camp unlike in the past when players would protest over non-payment of appearance fees on the eve of World Cup games.

WHAT SONG SAID: “We have seen surprises already at this World Cup, we respect our opponents, but it is on the pitch that you are going to see who is stronger,” said Song as per Punchng. “Rankings go out the window when you are on a football pitch. We are very calm and pleased that the mistakes of the past have not been repeated.

“We have had no disputes about wages or money things have changed at the football federation now that Samuel Eto’o is president. He’s a hard worker, there every day to make sure the players are as prepared as possible. Hopefully this time we are calm, ready and focused.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In their last two World Cup appearances, Cameroon lost all their group games. They suffered three defeats in 2010 in South Africa before fate repeated itself four years later in Brazil. They now look to change that poor record in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT FOR SONG? The Indomitable Lions are hoping to be at their best against the Swiss on Thursday.