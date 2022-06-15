'He encouraged me' - How Camavinga's teenage success at Real Madrid influenced €100m Tchouameni transfer

The 22-year-old admits that his countryman's experience helped him opt for the Blancos

Aurelien Tchouameni has affirmed that Eduardo Camavinga's stunning teenage success at Real Madrid encouraged him to follow his compatriot's example and move to the Liga giants.

Tchouameni, 22, completed a €100 million (£85m/$107m) deal to sign for Madrid this week from Monaco.

And he cannot wait to get started after seeing Camavinga shine at 19 in his first term at the Santiago Bernabeu.

What did Tchouameni say Camavinga's influence?

"[Camavinga] encouraged me to come," he told Real Madrid's official website. "He told me that I was going to adapt quickly and that everything was going to go very well with the coaches and players. That if I wanted to win titles I had to come to Real Madrid. So I chose well.

"I'm very happy to be here, it's a dream come true. I've been able to see a bit of the city and Real Madrid City. It's simply the best club in the world.

"When you have ambition, a hunger to win titles and be among the best, you have to come to Real Madrid. It's the one that plays the best, the one with the best players, the best team in the world. They've won the Champions League, that proves that there's no one better in Europe."

What can Madrid expect from the youngster?

Despite his tender age Tchouameni had become a firm favourite over the last two seasons, playing a key defensive midfield role while scoring eight times in 92 games at Monaco to establish himself as a top midfield prospect.

Asked what Madrid can expect to see once he takes the pitch, he added: "I am a very forceful midfielder in recovery and with good technical quality. I try to read quickly so that the team and I play well.

"I can also be decisive when it comes to scoring goals, with good passes. Those are my characteristics."

