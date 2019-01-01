Ekuban and Garry Rodrigues score as Mikel-less Trabzonspor hold Fenerbahce

The Black Sea Storm left Sukru Saracoglu Stadium with a point thanks to the Ghanaian, who erased the Cape Verde international’s opener

Caleb Ekuban and Garry Rodrigues were on target as Trabzonspor - without John Obi Mikel - played out a 1-1 draw with in Sunday’s Super Lig clash.

Both teams came into the game unbeaten, however, it was hosts Fenerbahce who took the lead thanks to Rodrigues’ 17th-minute effort.

The Cape Verdean, who is on loan from ’s Al-Ittihad, fired past goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir after a brilliant move by Max Kruse.

Nonetheless, Ekuban levelled matters eight minutes later with his first Super Lig goal of the season after heading home Donis Avdijaj’s cross.

On the stroke of half time, Rodrigues almost put Ersun Yanal’s men in front but his shot kissed the woodwork.

A second-half without goals ensured honours was shared inside Sukru Saracoglu Stadium as both teams remain unbeaten after three league outings.

While ’s Anthony Nwakame was on parade from start to finish, manager Unal Karaman left his compatriot Mikel on the bench.

On the other hand, former Super Eagles winger Victor Moses was left out by Fenerbahce.

After the international break, sixth-placed Trabzonspor welcome strugglers Genclerbirligi to the Medical Park Stadium.