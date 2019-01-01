CafCC: Kano Pillars coach Musa: We have a better chance of eliminating Kotoko

The Masu Gida boss looks ahead to their encounter with the Ghanaians in the Caf Champions League

coach Ibrahim Musa has expressed optimism about their chances of beating Ghanaian club to reach the Caf preliminary zone second round.

A first-round draw conducted on Sunday pitted the Nigerian outfit against the Porcupine Warriors, with the winners over a two-legged clash progressing to meet Hafia FC of Guinea or Etoile Sahel of in the next round.

Pillars finished second in the Professional Football League ( ) last season whereas two-time African champions Kotoko won the Special Competition to qualify for this year's championship.

“We have a brighter chance of eliminating Asante Kotoko. We are going to do our best," Musa told Ghanaian radio station Oyerepa FM.

“I have heard about the team [Kotoko] but don't know much about them.

"We are not scared of Kotoko. What you bring presently is more important than success achieved years ago.

“We just concluded our league in Nigeria. We are preparing very well because we are going to meet a great team in Ghana.

Article continues below

"Our objective in this season's Champions League is to win the title."

Pillars are set to host the first leg on the weekend of June 9, 10 and 11 before travelling away for the return fixture two weeks later.

Masu Gida's best performance in the competition remains a semi-final finish in 2009.

