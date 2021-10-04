Caf Women's Champions League: Rivers Angels want to leave a mark – Edwin Okon

The Nigerian side will be participating in their maiden African club competition and their handler eyes a good outing in the North African country

Coach Edwin Okon stated that Rivers Angels will be participating in the maiden edition of the Caf Women’s Champions League with the ambition to ‘leave a mark’.

According to the draw conducted by Caf, the reigning Nigeria Women Premier League champions have been drawn to face South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, ASFAR Club of Morocco and Kenya’s Vihiga Queens FC in Group B.

Unfazed by the pairing, the former Nigerian women’s coach has just one ambition when hostilities begin in Egypt, which is to put up an impressive showing.

"I want to thank God for qualification to the competition first and as for the draws, I don't think anything is impossible," Okon told Caf website.



"As far as football is concerned, every group is a good group. Our group might as well be a group of death like you know but one must be prepared to meet any team at whatever level.

"So, I don't see any group as a group of death, it is either you prepare well and do well or you prepare badly and do badly.

"The target is to put up a better outing at the continent stage and the only way we can achieve this is by having adequate preparation.

"We don't want to be in Egypt to make up numbers but to participate and leave a mark.”

To qualify for the eight-team championship, Rivers Angels finished as runners-up in the Wafu Zone B Women's Champions League – losing 3-1 to Hasaacas Ladies in the final.

Four-time African Women’s Player of the Year Perpetua Nkwocha described all the teams in Group B as ‘good’ but sees her former team Rivers Angels and Mamelodi Sundowns making it to the knock-out stage.

“I think that group it’s gonna be tough because all the teams that have qualified are good teams,” the former Sunnana SK player disclosed.

“However, I believe in Rivers Angels because I have seen them play in [in recent times]. I feel Rivers Angels and Mamelodi Sundowns will come out of the group.”

The 2021 Caf Women’s Champions League takes place from November 5 to 19. June 30 Stadium and the Cairo Military Academy Stadia will be used to host the tournament.