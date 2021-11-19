Caf Women's Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns beat Hasaacas to rule Africa

South African side Mamelodi Sundowns are winners of the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League following a 2-0 triumph over Ghanaian outfit Hasaacas Ladies on Friday.





Goals from Morifi Chuene and Andisiwe Mgcoyi ensured victory for ‘Ka Bo Yellow’ in the final at the 30 June Stadium in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.





Sundowns rule the continent five years after they beat Egyptian giants Zamalek to rule the continent in the men’s division.





Interestingly, the win also gives South Africa some form of revenge in a week of controversy following Ghana’s 1-0 home victory over Bafana Bafana to qualify for the third round 2022 World Cup qualifiers last Sunday.

More to follow...