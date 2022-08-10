Caf Super League divides fan opinion between the skeptical and hopeful in Africa

After Caf President Patrice Motsepe launched the African Super League with prize money of $100 million, fans have raised questions about it and criticized the idea.
The inaugural tournament is set to kick off in August 2023 after it was launched in Arusha on Wednesday during Caf’s 44th general assembly.
While addressing the assembly, Motsepe defended the idea, saying it will help generate funds that will in turn be used to uplift the standard of African football.
Caf also intends to allocate $50 million to youth and women’s football development in order to make it more competitive.
However, some fans have raised varying concerns about the Super League idea and one fan termed it 'bogus'.
@CAF_Online planned Africa Super league with sweeteners of $100 million with 24 clubs from 16 countries is disingenuous&would exclude most countries. Africa has 54 countries&CAF would have been devising ways of inclusion but it will become an affair of North,West&Southern Africa— ELIE SMITH (@eliesmith) August 10, 2022
I think people have problems with super league because there is no clarity, how teams will qualify, how teams will be relegated. What is the source of the funds, what will be happen to current completions(Caf Champions league and Confederation— Sylva Sylva (@SylvaSylva10) August 10, 2022
While another commended the idea, he wondered where the money to finance it would come from.
It’s worthy for a try, but where’s CAF getting the money to fund the Africa Super League.— George I. Essien (@iamMightyGeorge) August 10, 2022
Another feels the Super League has been brought in order to distract fans from the Uefa Champions League.
Patiently waiting to get any info on the proposed Africa Super League brought forward by CAF president, Patrice Motsepe.— Roland Numofagha (@Roland_speaks) August 10, 2022
One fan wondered how Caf has managed to launch the tournament while Uefa failed.
The same version of the competition had been proposed by big European clubs, but after the opposition from stakeholders, fans, and even some governments, it was later withdrawn.
The Africa Super League is definitely here to stay, unlike the European Super League which was dead on arrival. How was UEFA not able to pull theirs off and CAF did? pic.twitter.com/dZVvN1Sp7z— JIDE (@Jide_Olusola) August 10, 2022
Another lauded the idea, arguing that it could be the starting point to transforming African football for the better.
The Africa Super League has been launched. I like the idea. Finally, some respectable prize money. This could be the beginning of a major transformation of African football, sort of like how the rebranding of the UCL and the creation of the PL in England has been #nooninooni 😎 https://t.co/VSlgOhMcaV— Willem-Alexander Coleman 🇬🇭🇳🇱 (@arasmatazz) August 10, 2022
Although Caf is yet to release the modalities on how the Super League participants will be recruited, a fan suggested how that can be done.
🇨 🇦 🇫 must scrap CAF Champions League for Africa Super League to happen in Aug 2023•— 🅵︎🆁︎🅰︎🅽︎🅺︎ 🆂︎🅴︎🅲︎🅷︎🅰︎🅱︎🅴︎ (@Keufrank) August 10, 2022
And CAF Confederation Cup can be an entrance for the semi finalists.
Relegate four teams that performed badly in group stages.@CAF_Online pic.twitter.com/oaPssbCf2d
Even though Caf further added that $50 million from the Super League fans will be allocated for youth and women’s football development some remained skeptical saying it would not help football at all.
CAF needs to put breaks on this super league nonsense. It's already struggling with the normal leagues and continental club competitions.— Tebogo Fela (@FelaTebogo) August 10, 2022
CAF running roughshod by dangling a staggering $11.5million (equivalent of R190m) for the first winner of the CAF African Super League (Men).— Mark K Twain (@SocietyNews) August 10, 2022
How does it balance this with sustainable development and professionalisation of football on the continent, including Women's football?
CAF leadership are easy manipulated by FIFA cause are perceived greedy and have this insatiable appetite when it comes to money involves. This Super League was first rejected by Europeans and now are thrown to greedy CAF cause would easily fall into the trap. @robertmarawa #MSW— Wandile Mtana 🇿🇦🇨🇺🇯🇴🏴 ⚽️📻 (@wandile32) August 10, 2022