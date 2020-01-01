Caf president Ahmad reacts after fatal Ghanaian youth team crash

The continental football governing body chief has reacted to Saturday's accident which claimed six lives

Caf president Ahmad Ahmad has sent words of commiseration to the family of the deceased Ghanaian youth players who died in a crash on Saturday evening.

Six players of the Africa Vision Soccer Academy died on the spot when a bus, conveying the team from the town of Afrancho to Offin following a league registration exercise, veered into a river.

Many others have been left injured, with some currently receiving treatment at the Offinso St. Patrick Hospital and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

“I am shocked and saddened to learn of the deaths of seven young sons of our great football family who died following a car accident on Saturday," Ahmad said in a letter to the Football Association (GFA) on Sunday, as reported on the national outfit's official website.

“I hasten to extend to you, on behalf of all the members of the Caf Executive Committee, the sincerest condolences and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

“I ask you to convey to the family of the deceased and their loved ones these condolences and the mark of our great respect for what they offer the game.

“I know that this cruel loss has brought immense sorrow and I would like you to know that African Football fraternity shares in this pain.

"May God bless these gentle souls and grant them mercy. With my friendly and saddened feelings.”

The Ghana Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) has also expressed their condolences.

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports wishes to commiserate with the management, playing body and the families of young boys who unfortunately died in a gory accident in the Offinso District of the Ashanti Region on Saturday 19th September, 2020," a statement read.

"The report states that the team was returning to its base after it undertook the registration of its players for the District Juvenile league.

"The Ministry on behalf of the Hon Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah expresses its condolences to the bereaved families and the entire football fraternity.

"The Ministry will like to assure all that, appropriate measures would be taken to avert future occurrence."

The players are reportedly between the ages of 12 and 16.