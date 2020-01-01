Caf President Ahmad Ahmad confirms candidacy for re-election

The next election for positions in the African football governing body is scheduled for March 2021

The Confederation of African Football President Ahmad Ahmad has announced his intention to run for a second term in office.

Ahmad’s confirmation comes on the back of a reported endorsement from 46 African Federations who are rooting for his success in the elective Extraordinary General Assembly in on March 12, 2021.

Three years ago, Ahmad ended Issa Hayatou's 29-year reign as Caf boss, after defeating the Cameroonian by 34 votes to 20.

"I accepted to be a candidate while listening to the presidents of the federation, around 46 of whom asked me after receiving my assessment of my initial mandate," Ahmad told BBC Sport Africa.

"As I have previously announced, I said I would pursue a second mandate if the need was there.

"This is an outcome of working together, of management which involves everybody, which has been happening since 2017.

The President of the Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick is a potential rival that could face the 60-year-old Madagascan in the race for the top Caf job.

Pinnick, a former Caf vice-president, said he was considering his options for the position last month but Ahmad remains unfazed by any challenge.

"It's always good during an election to have a rival candidate, but we wait," he continued.

"I know that some people are awaiting other things unrelated to the elections - but as for the elections themselves, they all know they cannot beat me given I represent a group of people who want to go forward together."

's Amr Fahmy, a former Caf General Secretary, also announced his candidacy for the presidency seat but he lost his battle with cancer earlier this year.