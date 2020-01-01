Caf names new date for Asante Kotoko versus Nouadhibou clash after Saturday's drama

The Porcupine Warriors have not been given a walkover to the next round of the continental competition as many anticipated

Ghanaian giants will take on Mauritanian outfit Nouadhibou on Sunday following the postponement of the game from its original Saturday schedule, continental football governing body Caf has announced.

The match was called off on Saturday, over an hour after kick-off was delayed due to reasons in connection to the coronavirus.

The ultimate winners qualify to the next round of the championship to face Al Hilal Club of Sudan or Ugandan outfit Vipers.

"Due to Covid-19 testing serious issues, Total Caf match [No.26] Asante Kotoko [versus] Nouadhibou to be played Sunday 6th December at 15H00 local time at the Accra Sports Stadium, Caf announced on Twitter.

Kotoko have targeted a place in the first round of the Championship League in their quest for a spot in the group stage, a stage they last reached in 2006.

"Asante Kotoko Club announces to the general public that our Caf Champions League preliminary round second leg encounter with FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania which was called off today has been rescheduled for 3pm tomorrow Sunday 6th December 2020 at the Accra Sports Stadium," the Porcupine Warriors also announced in a statement.

"The new date is a directive from Caf after the game was called off due to medical issues associated with the travelling team."

Saturday's game was called off after match officials insisted two key Nouadhibou players, who tested positive for Covid-19 in a mandatory pre-game Caf screening on Friday, be excused from the match and be immediately isolated.

The visiting team, however, refused the order, claiming the development was a joint-ploy by Kotoko and the match officials to rule the two players out of the fixture.

Nouadhibou argued an initial test conducted on their entire team on arrival in on Thursday returned no positive results while a latter confirmatory test conducted on the two players by the club following the development from the Caf test showed the players in question did not have any coronavirus infection.

This misunderstanding led to the cancellation of the game on Saturday as the visitors refused to take to the pitch without their two men.

After the game was called off, many suggested Kotoko would be awarded the victory by three goals and be given the qualification ticket to the next round, the first leg fixture in Mauritania having ended in a 1-1 draw.