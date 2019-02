Caf name referee for Asante Kotoko vs. Nkana FC clash

The Porcupine Warriors are hoping to take their revenge in Kumasi after losing to the Zambians on Sunday

A trio of Gabonese will take charge of Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup group stage match between hosts Asante Kotoko and Nkana FC in Kumasi, according to a statement from the continent football’s governing body.

Referee Mihindou Mbina Gaunthier will be assisted on the lines by Moussounda Montel and Marlaise Ditsoga Boris.

Pierre Ghislain Atcho, who is also a Gabonese, will be the 4th official while the Match Commissioner is Andy Quamie of Liberia.

Kotoko, who lost 3-1 to Nkana in Zambia on Sunday, are hoping to bounce back with a win in the reverse fixture in order to improve their standing in Group C.

They currently sit bottom of the group with three points while Nkana are leading the log on six points.