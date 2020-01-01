Caf medical expert Pambo: Irresponsible to resume Ghana Premier League now

The former Ghana Football Association medical officer shared his thoughts on calls for the return of football amid the coronavirus pandemic

Caf medical committee member Prince Pambo believes it will be a bad idea to resume football activities in at the moment in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ghana Premier League and other competitions have been at a standstill since the West African nation banned all public gatherings, including sporting and religious events, on March 15 as part of measures to combat the spread of the disease.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said it will wait until at least June 30 to make a decision on the future of football in the country.

"It's more than irresponsible to start football now without a 100 per cent safety guarantee," Pambo, a former member of the GFA medical committee, told Asempa FM.

"From the word go, we have to take time and start afresh. Those who are pushing that we start football must understand that it won't be that easy.

"I don't know the dynamics but if there isn't a 100% safety guarantee, it won't be proper to risk anyone's life. Some are claiming we should play behind-closed-doors, which is fine but a lot will go into it.

"The players, technical staff, administrators and close contact staff must all be quarantined in an air-tight environment before matches.

"They must all be tested before every single league match. The cosmetic ways of doing things won't happen. There has to be robust testing every week and the wearing of mask."

Whereas club officials from King Faisal, Berekum and Eleven Wonders have advocated for the complete annulment of the current season, other clubs like want the championship to be continued when it is safe to do so.

With Ghana's coronavirus case numbers steadily increasing, the future of the league is unclear.

When the league was suspended on March 15, a total of six cases had been recorded.

As at Tuesday May 19, the West African nation has registered 5,918 cases involving 31 deaths and 1,754 recoveries.

Globally, over 4,924,023 persons have been infected, and 320,792 have lost their lives resultantly.

lead the league table as things stand.