Caf Confederation Cup: Zesco not holding back against Kotoko - Lwandamina

Zega Mambo boss talks about his side's approach to Wednesday's continental tie against the Porcupine Warriors

Zesco United coach George Lwandamina says they are going all out for victory when they play as guests to Ghana's Asante Kotoko in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage on Wednesday.

Zega Mambo are looking to make it two wins on the spin following a 2-0 triumph over country rivals Nkana FC on matchday one.

The midweek fixture, scheduled for the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, will be the Zambians second-ever visit to Ghana. The first time, they lost 2-0 to Medeama in the second round in 2014.

“The players know what is involved and even the importance of this game," Lwandamina told Cafonline.com.

"So we cannot separate the game we have played, the game we are about to play, and are later going to play.

"They all have the same significance towards our quest to qualify to the quarterfinals.

“I don’t believe in playing cautious games away, we need points.

"It is about points in this tournament and if anything attack is the best defence."

Zesco currently sit top of the standings in Group C while Kotoko occupy the third spot.

A win on Wednesday could see the Porcupines become the new group leader.

