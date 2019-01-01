Caf Confederation Cup: Yahaya Mohammed warns Asante Kotoko of San Pedro threat

The ex-Porcupine Warriors forward shares his thoughts on the club's meeting with the Ivorian outfit in the continental inter-club competition

Former forward Yahaya Mohammed has urged the club to avoid complacency to prevent any negative surprises when they host Ivorian side San Pedro in the play-off round of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to battle their West African neighbours for a place in the group stage of the continental championship.

A first leg encounter, Sunday's fixture comes off a week to the return leg away in Cote d'Ivoire in a week's time.

“They [San Pedro] take every match as a final match, including friendly matches," Yahaya told Kessben FM.

“Kotoko must beat San Pedro by more than two goals if they want to progress to the next stage of the competition.

“They know how to play away matches so Kotoko should not underestimate them."

Article continues below

Victory over the 2004 finalists Kotoko will be another major feat for the Ivorians following a 3-0 aggregate triumph over Santoba FC of Guinea 3-0 in the last round.

The Ghanaians play in the Confederation Cup after dropping from the following a 3-2 aggregate loss to 's in a first round tie.

Seeking a second straight appearance in the group stage of the Confederation Cup, Kotoko will be without central defender Habib Mohammed for Sunday's game due to suspension.

