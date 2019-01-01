Caf Confederation Cup: Yacouba leads major absentees from Kotoko squad for Zesco decider

A list of 18 players have been announced for the final matchday tie of the continental inter-club championship group stage

Talisman Songne Yacouba is undoubtedly the biggest absentee from ’s team announced for Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup away clash with Zesco United.

The Burkinabe, suspended for the final Group C fixture due to an accumulation of yellow cards, is a conspicuous missing piece from the 18-man party for the Zambian mission.

With two goals and five assists in the African campaign so far, the 27-year-old’s unavailability will be a major blow to the Porcupine Warriors, who must win at all cost to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Midfielder Richard Senanu is also missing due to injury, same as winger Maxwell Baakoh, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Also, centre-back Ismail Abdul Ganiyu fails to make the cut due to fitness concerns.

Winger Emmanuel Gyamfi is, however, part of the travelling contingent following his sensational injury recovery to play against Al-Hilal Omdurman of Sudan on Sunday, having been earlier ruled out of the game by coach Charles ‘CK’ Akonnor.

Kotoko currently sit third on the group table, two and one points behind leaders Nkana FC and Al-Hilal respectively, but three points above already-eliminated Zesco United.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Felix Annan, Muntari Tagoe

Defenders: Augustine Sefah, Amos Frimpong, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Wahab Adams, Habib Mohammed, Daniel Darkwah

Midfielders: Kwame Bonsu, Umar Basiru, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Jordan Opoku, Prince Acquah, Stephen Nyarko

Forwards: Frederick Boateng, Obed Owusu, Fatawu Mohammed, Dany Zabo Teguy