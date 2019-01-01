Caf Confederation Cup wrap: Pyramids maintain 100% record, Bidvest Wits held again

The Egyptian big-spenders are the only team with a flawless record as Horoya, Hassania Agadir and Berkane are in charge of their respective groups

Pyramids FC maintained a 100 percent record following a 2-1 Group A victory in the Caf Confederation Cup over hosts Al Masry in an Egyptian derby at Alexandria Stadium on Sunday.

Mohamed El Gabbas fired Pyramids to victory with seven minutes remaining after Burkina Faso midfielder Saidou Simpore had cancelled out John Antwi’s opener for the visitors, who now have nine points.

Second-placed Al Masry now trail Pyramids by three points.

Enugu and Nouadhibou remain on third and fourth place, respectively, in this group after playing out a 0-0 draw in Nouakchott, and both sides are still winless with a point each after losing their first two games.

Elsewhere in Group B, the standings remained the same with no team shifting position as last season’s runners-up RS Berkane opened a three-point lead after beating Congolese side Daring Club Motema Pembe 3-0 at home.

Alain Traore, Zaid Krouch and Hamdi Laachir struck for Berkane who are undefeated at home in eight straight Confederation Cup group games.

The Moroccans now have seven points while Motema Pembe are still in second position.

Earlier in the day, Zanaco continued on a rough patch in this group after they were held 0-0 by less-fancied Beninese opponents Esae away in -Novo.

The Zambians did not move from third spot on the log following a third straight draw while Esae picked up their first point of the campaign but remain rooted at the foot of the group.

In Group D, Hassania Agadir maintained top spot despite dropping points for the first time in the 1-1 draw at San Pedro in Abidjan.

Striker Youssef Alfahli fired the Moroccans ahead in the first half as they looked set for three away points, but substitute Irie Zan Bi responded for basement side San Pedro with nine minutes to go.

Hassania Agadir have seven points, three ahead of Algerian side Paradou AC who leapt from the bottom of the log to second spot after edging 1-0 at home.

Abdelkader Ghorab’s second-half goal was enough to hand Paradou their first victory of the group campaign as Enyimba slid down to third place.

Meanwhile, slumped to the bottom of Group C following a 0-0 draw against visiting Al-Nasr at Dobsonville Stadium as their winless run continues.

The Libyans, who are also yet to taste victory, replaced Wits in third and Gavin Hunt’s men have two points in this group, which is led by Horoya, who edged Djoliba 1-0 at Stade du 28 Septembre.

An early goal by Morlaye Sylla off an assist by veteran forward Aristide Bance settled matters between the West African neighbours.

Djoliba are now three points below Horoya, who have so far amassed seven.

The Confederation Cup resume on January 12 with match-day four action.