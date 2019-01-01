Caf Confederation Cup: Wahab optimistic of victory over Al Hilal in group opener

The Porcupine Warriors defender is upbeat ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup group stage opener by the weekend

Asante Kotoko defender Wahab Adams believes they will defeat Al Hilal Omdurman in the Caf Confederation Cup Group C opener on Sunday in Sudan. The Porcupine Warriors face the Blue Wave with high hopes after avoiding defeat in their last two away games in the competition. They recorded a goalless draw against Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks before defeating Coton Sport 3-2 in Cameroon in the play-off round.

“We will defeat Al Hilal to make our supporters happy because we have really prepared very well, " Wahab told reporters in Kumasi on Tuesday.

"In our last friendly game against Storm Academy, they gave us a good opposition which was excellent for the game ahead in Sudan. We were able to practice our formations and tactics and play under flood light too so we are very optimistic about a victory. We will shock them in front of their fans,” he said.

“I will like to ask the majority of our supporters who cannot travel to support us with prayers. If God permits we will come back with good news," he added.

Kotoko will host Zesco United on February 13 in the second game before a trip to Zambia to play Nkana FC to wrap up the first round of the group stage.