Caf Confederation Cup: Team News: Major concerns for Kotoko ahead of Zesco showdown

Goal brings the latest news from the camp of the Porcupines ahead of Sunday's must-win game in Zambia

As Kotoko hold on to hopes of making the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup, the absence of four key men ahead of Sunday's all-important decider against Zesco United remains a major concern for the Porcupine Warriors faithful.

Firstly, midfielder Richard Senanu, who has missed the previous three matches after picking up a ligament injury in the first encounter with the Zambians, is set to continue his stay away from action.

The 24-year-old did briefly make a comeback to training ahead of last weekend's clash with Sudan's Al-Hilal Omdurman before returning to the treatment room after further medical observations.

Winger Maxwell Baakoh, who scored in both legs as the Kumasi-based side beat of 5-3 on aggregate in the playoff round, has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury, consequently forcing him out of the last two games.

Just ahead of last weekend's tie with Hilal, Kotoko were dealt another blow as centre-back Ismail Abdul Ganiyu suffered an injury in training, resultantly forced to sit out the matchday five action.

But that has not been all for CK Akonnor's outfit.

A yellow card picked up by talisman Songne Yacouba means the Burkinabe will play no part of Sunday's decider, which the Porcupines must win to qualify for the quarter-finals.

The striker's absence will undoubtedly be the biggest setback for Kotoko, having notched two goals and five assists so far in the campaign.

On the good side, winger Emmanuel Gyamfi, who sensationally returned from injury to face Hilal after being initially ruled out of the game by Akonnor, is still available for the matchday six tie despite concerns about his fitness.

