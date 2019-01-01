Caf Confederation Cup: Team News: Challenged Kotoko ready for Zambia showdown

Goal brings the latest updates from the camp of the Porcupines ahead of Sunday's must-win tie against Zesco United

Refreshingly, there were no new injury worries for when they wrapped up training for Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup decider against Zesco United of Zambia on Saturday.

All 18 players, who made the trip for the matchday six tie, trained in Ndola under the guidance of coach CK Akonnor.

That is good news for the Porcupine Warriors, considering how they are having to pick themselves up from some major personnel setback ahead of a game they must win to qualify to the next round.

Firstly, the Kumasi-based side will have to do without talisman Songne Yacouba, who is under suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

With two goals and five assists to his name so far, the absence of the Burkinabe striker will be a major blow.

Midfielder Richard Senanu, who has missed the previous three matches after picking up a ligament injury in the first encounter with the Zambians, is set to continue his stay away from action.

Article continues below

Winger Maxwell Baakoh, who scored in both legs as the Kumasi-based side beat of 5-3 on aggregate in the playoff round, has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury, consequently forcing him out of the last two games.

And just ahead of last weekend's tie with Hilal of Sudan, Kotoko were dealt another blow as centre-back Ismail Abdul Ganiyu suffered an injury in training, resultantly forced to sit out the matchday five action.

Currently third in Group C, Kotoko, who last made the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup in 2004, must win on Sunday to gain qualification to the phase this time around.

