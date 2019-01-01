Caf Confederation Cup: Team News: Kotoko in good shape ahead of Nkana FC due

Goal brings the latest news from the camps of the two teams ahead of their encounter in the continental inter-club championship on Sunday

Asante Kotoko coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor has no injury worries ahead of Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup away clash with Zambia's Nkana FC.

On Saturday, all 18 players, who travelled for the fixture, trained at the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe, venue of Sunday's showdown.

The Zambia trip is the third hurdle for the Porcupine Warriors in the group stage, having lost 1-0 away to Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan and beaten Zesco United of Zambia 2-1 at home in Kumasi.

"We are here for serious business because we know that we have to get something away if we want to go to the next level," Akonnor said at the pre-match conference on Saturday.

On the other hand, reports say Nkana are expected to welcome back striker Ronald Kampamba, who has been cleared to face Kotoko after some time in the treatment room.

He could be paired with danger-man Walter Bwalya in attack on Sunday.

”Nkana is a bigger club than Kotoko and if you check on the African club's ranking, Zambia is ranked 11th and is 21st," Kalampa captain Bwalya said at the pre-match presser.

“It means that we are bigger than Kotoko, so as you [Kotoko] have come here, we will deal with you."

Presently, all four teams in Group C have three points to their names ahead of matchday three's round of games.

