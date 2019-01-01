Caf Confederation Cup: Team News: Kotoko ace a major doubt for Nkana showdown

Goal brings the latest news from the camps of the two teams ahead of their encounter in the continental inter-club championship on Sunday

A huge cloud of uncertainty hangs over the availability of Asante Kotoko midfielder Richard Senanu for Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup clash with Zambia's Nkana FC.

The 24-year-old is racing against time to regain full fitness for the matchday four fixture, having only resumed training after sustaining an injury in the matchday two tie with Zesco United on February 13.

Given 10 days out for recovery, he missed last Sunday's 3-1 away defeat to Nkana and has been only involved in light work since his return to group training. It remains unclear if he would be passed fit for the upcoming game.

In Senanu's absence, Umar Basiru was given the nod to partner Kwame Bonsu in midfield.

Bashiru, however, could be missing from the line-up on Sunday, even if Senanu fails to return, as reports say coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor is considering deploying Habib Mohammed or Prince Acquah as Bonsu's partner as the gaffer was not so pleased with the performance of Basiru in the previous game.

Elsewhere, Abass Mohammed is likely to beat Daniel Darkwah to the starting left-back spot, the position having become vacant due to the suspension of captain Amos Frimpong.

Goal understands while Abass' previous appearance in the competition - against Coton Sport Garoua of in the playoff round - gives him an edge, concerns over Darkwah's match fitness leaves the latter at a disadvantage.

Like Kotoko's Frimpong, Kalampa centre-back duo Richard Ocran and Musa Mohammed have been ruled out of Sunday's fixture due to accumulation of yellow cards.

Also, Zambia international Chisamba Lungu did not make the travelling party for the Kumasi battle.