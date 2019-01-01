Caf Confederation Cup: Team News: Frimpong absence sets up battle for Kotoko duo ahead of Nkana FC duel

Goal brings the latest news from the camps of the two teams ahead of their encounter in the continental inter-club championship on Sunday

Abass Mohammed and Daniel Darkwah are in a big fight for Asante Kotoko's left-back spot when they host Nkana FC of Zambia in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage on Sunday.

One of the two players will be offered the position due to the suspension of captain Amos Frimpong, who is ineligible for the matchday four fixture after picking a yellow card in last Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Kalampa in the first leg away in Kitwe.

The skipper's absence from an already shaky Kotoko defence will be a huge loss. With two goals to his name so far in the competition, his scoring threat will also be missed.

“It's unfortunate Amos won’t be available for us," Kotoko coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor said in Kumasi on Tuesday.

"He is a very important player but I think we have equally good players who will replace him.

“I have Darkwah and Abass who are all left-backs and can play in that position, so I believe that [problem] will be sorted.”

Nkana also have their own suspensions to deal with.

Like Kotoko's Frimpong, Kalampa centre-back pair Richard Ocran and Musa Mohammed will not be in action on Sunday due accumulation of yellow cards.

Zambia midfielder Chisamba Lungu did not also travel for the Kumasi showdown.

