Caf Confederation Cup Sunday review: Zamalek held by Ittihad Tanger, Otoho thrash KCCA

The bid to reach the Caf Confederation Cup group stage continued on Sunday with matches taking place across the continent

A goalless stalemate was what Egyptian giants Zamalek and Ittihad Tanger settled for in this affair at the Grand Stade de Tanger on Sunday.

Being away, Zamalek employed a cautious approach to the match especially trying not to concede, by all means, restricting their Moroccan hosts from entering the final third.

But the Egyptians almost let in Mehdi Naghmi’s effort after he had dispossessed Mohamed Abdel-Ghani only for goalkeeper Mahmoud Gennesh to save Zamalek’s day with a brilliant save 20 minutes into the contest.

At the other end, Zamalek’s Mohamed Ibrahim fired narrowly wide following a flicked pass from Ibrahim Hassan in what was the most threatening attack by the visitors midway the first half.

The second stanza saw an unmarked Mahmoud Kahraba squander a clear-cut chance with a weak shot on the hour mark in an attack could have seen Zamalek grab an away win.

Zamalek will now host the Moroccans on Friday hoping to replicate their high-scoring tendencies in this tournament they last exhibited in the first round.

In Owando, Congo Brazzaville, AS Otoho thrashed Kampala City Capital Authority (Kcca) FC 3-0 at home.

Moussa Yedan grabbed a brace inside two minutes and Khader Kikasa Wamba added on another one later into the match to hand Otoho the convincing victory.

Going into the return leg away in Uganda boasting of the big win, AS Otoho set themselves good group for reaching the Caf Confederation Cup group stages for the first time ever.

In beating Kcca, Cisse’s quick goals, starting with a converted penalty, appeared to have unsettled the Ugandan visitors and Wamba killed it off to rule out any real possibilities of a comeback by their opponents.

Moroccan side Hassania Agadir grabbed an away 1-0 at Ethiopian side Jimma Kenema.

Zouhair Chaouch’s goal 18 minutes from time was all what Agadir needed to record this victory ahead of the second leg at home.

By winning away, Hassania Agadir could have made themselves a big favour of stepping closer to the Confederation Cup group stage and life difficult for Jimma Kenema who will visit them next Friday.

Hassania Agadir arrived in Ethiopia facing a possible assault by Jimma Kenema, who beat Al Ahly 1-0 at home in the Caf Champions League first round second leg to narrowly out of the continental premier club competition.

But the Moroccans managed to avoid an upset and registered the crucial away victory.

Elsewhere, hosts Al Nasr beat Burkinabe side Salitas 1-0 in a match played in Cairo due to insecurity in Libya.